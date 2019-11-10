Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
207 Vandalia
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
207 Vandalia,
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hanvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Hanvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Hanvey Obituary
Jack Hanvey Jack M. Hanvey, age 84 of Collinsville, IL, born October 10, 1935 in Highland, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Jack was a 1953 Collinsville High School graduate, where he played basketball all four years and was the captain his senior year. He went onto play college basketball for Murray State and Moberly. He was an Air Force Veteran. He previously worked for Jul Fisher Distribution, then worked many years at the Madison County Community Development as an assistant planner before retiring. Jack was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1712. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Eloise (nee Fix) Hanvey; and a sister, Betty Mae Goedelman. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Faith in Action. Please make checks payable to Delores Hanvey and she will distribute the donations. Memorials will be accepted at the visitation. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be 9am to 11am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL. Funeral mass will be at 11am following the visitation with Father John Beveridge celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -