Jack M. Hanvey Jack Hanvey, age 84 of Collinsville, IL, born October 10, 1935 in Highland, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Jack was a 1953 Collinsville High School graduate, where he played basketball all four years and was the captain his senior year. He went on to play college basketball for Murray State and Moberly, was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame. He was an Air Force Veteran. He previously worked for Jul Fisher Distribution, then worked many years at the Madison County Community Development as an assistant planner before retiring. Jack was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1712. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Eloise (nee Fix) Hanvey; and a sister, Betty Mae Goedelman. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Delores "Chris" (nee Kustermann) Hanvey, whom he married November 9, 1963; two daughters: Mary Hanvey of Collinsville, IL and Annette (Len) Herdt of St. Peters, MO; and two grandchildren: Collin and Marissa. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Faith in Action. Please make checks payable to Delores Hanvey and she will distribute the donations. Memorials will be accepted at the visitation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 9am to 11am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: mass will be at 11am following the visitation with Father John Beveridge celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 11, 2019