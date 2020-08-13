1/1
Jack Harper
Jack Harper Jack Eugene Harper 49 of St. Louis, MO., born October 13, 1970 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on August 7, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital. Jack was self employed as a carpenter and loved restoring cars. Preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Hornburg, uncle Charles Lewis and aunts Wilma Jean and Betty Mae and cousin George Pullen. Surviving are his children Jess (Candace) Hasty of Sikeston, MO., Heather (Michael) Walker of Dupo, IL., Chris Harper of Dupo, IL., Syd Smith of St. Louis, MO. Significant other Erica Polcyn of St. Louis, MO. First love Cynthia Brown of Dupo, IL. 1 brother Richard (Sherry) Hornburg of New Madrid, MO. 3 grandchildren Jackson, Aiden "Moonpie" and Cameron and other family, Jack was a dear friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com emorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital Service: A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Larry Ridenour officiating. Private cremation was held.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
AUG
15
Service
04:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
