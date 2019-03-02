Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
200 North Lange
Maryville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Howard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Howard Obituary
Jack W. Howard Jack Howard, 76, of Maryville, Illinois passed away February 25, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in Highland, Illinois on March 22, 1942 to William F. and Victoria (Bevilacqua) Howard. He was a 1960 graduate of Collinsville High School. He married Jerilyn Calvin-Howard on August 23, 2008. She survives him. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judith Noel, and one step grandson, Ben Calvin. He is survived by children, Aaron (Megan) Howard of Petersburg, Illinois, John Howard of Chicago and sister, Bette Langreder of Maryville, Illinois. He is further survived by step-children, Scott (Sarah) Calvin, Gregory (Christa) Calvin, Christopher (Glenda) Calvin, Susanna (Kevin) Benson, eight step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. Jack served valiantly in the United States Navy and later worked and retired from Granite City Steel after thirty-seven and a half years. A loving father and grandfather, he spent retirement enjoying time with family and doing all he loved best. In the spring and fall he farmed with his son Aaron, and he wintered in Florida with his wife, Jeri. He enjoyed bass fishing and, more recently, fly fishing. Additionally, Jack liked to travel, golf, play tennis, work in the yard, create stained glass, and do woodworking. He also enjoyed being a member of the Knights of Columbus in Maryville. He attended church at Mother Of Perpetual Help in Maryville and St. Mary Star of the Sea in Longboat Key. Jack was loved by many and his generosity, authenticity, selflessness, and warm spirit will not be forgotten. Visitation: will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 North Lange, Maryville, IL 62062. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herr Funeral Home
Download Now