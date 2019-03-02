Jack W. Howard Jack Howard, 76, of Maryville, Illinois passed away February 25, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in Highland, Illinois on March 22, 1942 to William F. and Victoria (Bevilacqua) Howard. He was a 1960 graduate of Collinsville High School. He married Jerilyn Calvin-Howard on August 23, 2008. She survives him. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judith Noel, and one step grandson, Ben Calvin. He is survived by children, Aaron (Megan) Howard of Petersburg, Illinois, John Howard of Chicago and sister, Bette Langreder of Maryville, Illinois. He is further survived by step-children, Scott (Sarah) Calvin, Gregory (Christa) Calvin, Christopher (Glenda) Calvin, Susanna (Kevin) Benson, eight step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. Jack served valiantly in the United States Navy and later worked and retired from Granite City Steel after thirty-seven and a half years. A loving father and grandfather, he spent retirement enjoying time with family and doing all he loved best. In the spring and fall he farmed with his son Aaron, and he wintered in Florida with his wife, Jeri. He enjoyed bass fishing and, more recently, fly fishing. Additionally, Jack liked to travel, golf, play tennis, work in the yard, create stained glass, and do woodworking. He also enjoyed being a member of the Knights of Columbus in Maryville. He attended church at Mother Of Perpetual Help in Maryville and St. Mary Star of the Sea in Longboat Key. Jack was loved by many and his generosity, authenticity, selflessness, and warm spirit will not be forgotten. Visitation: will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 North Lange, Maryville, IL 62062. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary