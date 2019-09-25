Home

Jack McCall Jack passed away peacefully on Sunday morning September 22, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. He was born November 7, 1945 in E. St. Louis IL. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Ira and Marian (Atherton) McCall, Three sisters And three children Timmy, Mary Kay, and Jon. Surviving are his three children Tony, Jimmy, and Jackie all of Caseyville IL, Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. One sister Nancy Rogers of Collinsville IL. Jack was a self-employed roofer for most of his life and built several homes. He was also a veteran and served in Vietnam. Per his wishes, Jack will be cremated. Interment at J.B.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
