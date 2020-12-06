1/1
Jack P. Viner
1934 - 2020
Jack P. Viner
November 17, 1934 - December 3, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Jack P. Viner, 86, went to be with his Lord at 10:05 am on December 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton, MO.
He was born to the late George and Genevieve (Whitaker) Viner, November 17, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL. He leaves to mourn his death his beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth Caroline (Schmoll) Viner.
Jack graduated from BTHS (Class 1952) and graduated from Local 309 Electrical School. He was a member of Local 309 for 63 years, was a U.S. Army Veteran and served as a Sergeant in the National Guard for 3 years. He married Mary E. Schmoll on March 14, 1959 and lived in their beautiful home with the 40 plus hybrid tea roses which won first prizes at County Fair level. Also, an excellent photographer taking pictures in all 49 states, Canada, Alaska, Mexico, Yukon Territory. Jack's photo "Snowdirft" won first prize at DuQuoin State Fair, was taken in Ranch Country in Wyoming. Traveled many miles, one trip was 15,000 miles to Alaska, flew by a Cessna to photograph brown bears with a Bush Pilot, took a cruise ship for a Glacier in Alaskan waters. Jack was a member of Westview Baptist Church, Swansea, IL for many years, Belleville Labor and Industry Museum, Local 309 Retirees Club, Wilderness Society, National Wildlife, NRA, AARP, Samaritan's Purse and gave to many charities. Dr. Olaus Murie founded Wilderness Society. Became friend of Margaret Murie (his widow) and visited in her home in Moose, Wyoming. She lived to be over 100. Her home is part of Grand Teton National Park. Jack liked Dollywood and loved going to car races.
Besides his wife, Mary E. Viner, he is survived by Paul and Joyce Schmoll, Karen Strong, Chase, Cody, and Cailee Strong, Kevin and Christine Schmoll, Andrew and William Schmoll, Kenneth and Julie Schmoll, Justin, Kenzie and Kaitlyn Schmoll, Mabel and Ron Degenhardt, Ralph Schmoll, Jamie Suchy, Jeff and Vicki Schmoll, Jay Schmoll, Kelly and Kristopher Johnson and many friends from all over the country, including Yukon Territory. Also, many Viner cousins.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Westview Baptist Church, 2500 Sullivan Drive, Swansea, IL 62226 - Attn: Michelle Barksdale.
Funeral: Private services, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Entombment at Vahalla Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.
full obit with picture, Sunday, December 6, 2020



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Service
December 6, 2020
I'm so sorry to see that Jack has passed away. I'll always remember the beautiful photographs he took.
Father God, be with this family as they mourn Jack. Do not let them mourn, but let them celebrate his life.
Janet Baechle
Friend
December 5, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeffrey Schmoll
December 5, 2020
Mary, I am so sorry for your loss. May you find some comfort in the sorrow you bear, just knowing there are many hearts that understand and care. Love you, Ralph and Margaret.
Ralph Schmoll
Family
