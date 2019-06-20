Jack Perkins Jack Ray Perkins, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed into eternal life with his Savior at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home. He was surrounded by those he loved and encouraged throughout his whole life, his loving family and he departed with peace in his heart. He was born Febuary 12, 1929 in Coello, Illinois, graduated from Christopher High School, then entered the U.S. Army for a four year tenure. He proudly served his country during the Korean War, awarded with a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and several other awards. Jack married the former Dolores Jean Prusak on May 16, 1953 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. He loved running and competed in 10K races well into his 60's. He championed the underdog, the little guy and the down and outer, always giving to those in need. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. He retired from Down Chemical, Phelps Dodge, Consolidated Aluminum and Spectralite, after 32 years of service. He was active in Local #4804 of the United Steelworkers, worked on several contract negotiations and avidly fought for the health and safety of fellow employees. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Linda Perkins of Collinsville and Jeff and Lisa Perkins of Granite City; a sister, Barbara Smith of Valier, Illinois; six grandchildren, Rachael Wishern of St. Louis, Dylan Perkins of Granite City, Zach McGinn of Creal Springs, Illinois, Luke McGinn of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Mark McGinn of Chiang Mai, Thailand and Christopher Perkins of Collinsville; three wonderful great grandchildren, Weston, Jack and Maisy; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Nancy Perkins; daughter Cindy Perkins and three brothers, Robert, his twin, Eddie and Ronnie Perkins. Jack was easy going, fun to be with and will be missed by family and many friends. Memorials may be made to the or to Holy Family Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.



