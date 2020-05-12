Jack Piesbergen Jack Piesbergen, 76, born on August 15, 1943, to the late Norman and Mildred (nee Pointer, Piesbergen of Collinsville, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Belleville, IL. Jack graduated from Collinsville High School and joined the Army Reserves. He married the love of his life, Jeanne Soehlke, at St. John's UCC in November of 1969. The couple settled in Caseyville, IL, where Jack worked for the village water department. Jack was promoted to, and later retired from Illinois American Water as the Maintenance Superintendent. He was also the owner and operator of Jack's Car Wash in Caseyville. Jack served on the Collinsville Unit 10 School Board. He held the offices of Clerk and Trustee for the Village of Caseyville, and served as Business Advisor in Junior Achievement through Illinois American Water. He was a firefighter with the Caseyville Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Jack was a classic car enthusiast and built his 1969 Camaro Z28 from the ground up. He enjoyed spending time at the drag strip or stock car races. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne (nee Soehlke) Piesbergen. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Julie (Matt) Tettaton of Caseyville, IL; Jennifer (PJ) Arnotti of Caseyville, IL; Jill (Chad) Champion of Collierville, TN; Jacki (Wil) Ledbetter of Leasburg, MO; grandchildren, Jack Tettaton; Austin Tettaton; Isabella Arnotti; Nicholas Arnotti; Claire Champion; Landon Champion; Eliza Ledbetter; Abby Ledbetter; Wyatt Ledbetter; Cassie Barnes; Gabrielle Hayes; Dustin Adams; 9 great-grandchildren; twin brother, Jim (Mary) Piesbergen of Collinsville, IL; and many good friends. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was always a good listener, and he enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors on his back porch on nice days. Jack can be remembered by his practical jokes, contagious laugh, and love for others. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family will be conducting a private service at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL. Memorial contributions in Jack's honor may be made to the Caseyville Fire Department, 321 S. Main St. Caseyville, IL 62232. Please visit www.herrfuneral.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2020.