Jack Schutzenhofer Jack Schutzenhofer, age 77, of Belleville, IL, born on June 18, 1942 in E. St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Swansea Care Center, Swansea, IL. As a young man Jack worked at Medler's Standard Station in O'Fallon , IL. Later in life he was proclaimed the Puzzle Master of Swansea Care Center. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Schutzenhofer and Maudie Meier, nee Pruetzel, Schutzenhofer; step father Julius A. Meier and brother-in-law James Mahoney. He is survived by his sister Janice Mahoney (L. Shad); nieces Laura Hayden and Kathy Strahm; nephew Tom Mahoney; and great nieces and nephews, Andy, Elizabeth, Kayla, Abby and Maddy. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private Services at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
