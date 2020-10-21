Jack Sciuto Sr.
August 18, 1932 - October 15, 2020
Smithton, Illinois - Jack A. Sciuto Sr., 88, of Smithton, IL, born August 18, 1932, in Passaic, NJ, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Mr. Sciuto lived and raised his family in New Jersey, and later moved to Florida in his retirement. In recent years, Jack moved to the Smithton, Illinois area to be close to family. He was an electrician for Western Electric, based in New Jersey, and retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid bowler. He was named to the Bowling Hall of Fame and taught young people the sport. He played several nights a week in leagues around his Florida home. Jack was a member of the Elks Lodge. He was a proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony "Tony" and Mary, nee LaMonica, Sciuto; his former wife and mother of his children, Irene Sciuto; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Jack A. Jr. (Diane) Sciuto of Smithton, IL, and Steve (Tara) Sciuto of West Milford, NJ; three grandchildren, Anna (Jim) Wilderman of Freeburg, IL, Jack III (Rachel) Sciuto of Columbia, IL, and Christopher Sciuto of West Milford, NJ; and three great-grandchildren, Ella Wilderman, Olivia Sciuto, and Emma Sciuto.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time, will be observed.
Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 8:15 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL, for a 9 a.m. burial with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL