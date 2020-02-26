|
Jack Stone Jack Stone, 86, of Swansea, IL; born on December 30, 1933 in Tilden, IL; passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Jack served his Country in the United States Air Force. Jack was a devoted Jehovah Witness. He spent a lot of time going door to door to help people understand the Kingdom Message. He was preceded in death by his wife - Mary Stone who passed away on November 10, 2019. Parents - John and Agnes Stone. Two brothers - Frank and Robert Stone. One sister - Ruby Stone. He is survived by his children - Carole (Mark) Temmer of Manchester, MO; Glen (Tess) Stone of Aviston, IL; Rick (Vicky) Stone of Belleville, IL; Tony (Audrey) Stone of Belleville, IL; Vivian Stone of Belleville, IL; Carla Rohde of Marissa, IL; Angela (Aaron) Luebke of Okawville, IL; Randy (Madeline) Hoepker of Nashville, IL. Seventeen grandchildren. Seventeen Great-Grandchildren. One Great-Great-Grandson. One brother - Bill (Pattie) Stone of Highwood, IL. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah Witness. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.heilschuessler.com. Funeral: Services will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Belleville, IL (3187 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, IL 62221) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home, Sparta, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020