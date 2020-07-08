1/1
Jackie Grater
Jackie Sue Grater Jackie Sue Grater, nee Coker, 62, of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 11, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Jackie was formerly employed by Joan's Tanning Salon and Ultra Tan and Hardees, all of Cahokia, IL. She loved all animals and would take in any stray animal that would come around. She also was a Rod Stewart Fan and loved to listen to all of his music, but most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Willine, nee Norris, Coker; a sister, Linda Turley; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Alice, nee Grider, Cooper. Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Aldo Grater; her children,Tina (Charles) Casey of Addieville, IL and Dave (Heather) Grater of West Des Moines, IA; a brother, Steve (Debbie) Coker of Ft. Wayne, IN; a sister, Janet (Mike) Vanevercooren of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; and six grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at braunfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
