Jackie Nickles Jr. Jackie "Jack" V. Nickles Jr., 66, of Smithton, IL, born July 23, 1953, in Paris, IL, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Nickles retired from Weigmann Manufacturing, Freeburg, IL, as a sheet metal worker. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela J. Nickles, nee Coulter; and his father, Jackie Vernon Nickles Sr. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Nickles of Lakemoor, IL, and Jackie (Deanna) Nickles of Smithton, IL; two grandchildren, Margaret Nickles and James Nickles; his mother, Alma Eileen, nee Little, Jaynes of Imperial, MO; a brother, Perry Jaynes; a sister, Pamela Ann (Jerry) Rehagen; and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019
