|
|
Jackson Shellabarger Jackson W. Shellabarger, 25, of Millstadt, IL, born Friday, April 1, 1994, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Granite City, IL. Jackson worked as a Lawn Care Specialist for St. Louis Lawn Care. He was a member of Adult/Teen Challenge and Narcotics Anonymous. Surviving are his parents, Matthew and Kristine nee Kammann, Shellabarger of Millstadt, IL; brothers, Weston Shellabarger of Johnson City, IL and Wyatt Shellabarger of Millstadt, IL; grandparents, Nan and Dennis Judd of Belleville, IL and Phil and Marcia Kammann of Caseyville, IL; Aunts and Uncles, Phil and Angela Kammann and Rachel Shellabarger; Cousins, Jared and Sara Wogoman and Eliza and Katie Kammann. He was a seeker of adventure and loved bowling, snowboarding, wake boarding, fishing, cars and motorcycles. He was a 2012 graduate of BTHS West. He will be missed by everyone he met. Donations can be made to Adult/Teen Challenge IL, 3601 W. Cortland St., Chicago, IL 60647. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Service: Memorial will be held Sunday, June 23rd from 3-6 pm in the Regency Room at Bel-Air Bowl, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 19, 2019