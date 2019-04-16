|
Jacob A. Stangle Jacob A Stangle, age 56, of Trenton, IL, passed away at 1:09 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Evelyn's Hospice House in St. Louis. He was born December 6, 1962 in New York, the son of the late Melvin and Mary E. (Weis) Stangle, Sr. He married Wanda Pendegraft September 6, 2000. She survives. Also surviving are three children: Ryan (Chelsie) Stangle of St. Libory, IL, Breannon (James) Hines of Collinsville, IL and Alex Stangle of Trenton; three grandchildren: Wyatt Stangle, Morgan Stangle and Francis "Frank" Hines; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Sylvia (Wisnasky) Pendegraft of Summerfield, IL; five siblings: Melvin (Teresa) Stangle, Jr. of Belleville, IL, Mary (Steve) Miller of Belleville, Michael (Carole) Stangle of St. Peters, MO, John (Laura) Stangle of Goodfield, IL and James (Teri) Stangle of Ft. Wayne, IN; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Visitation: will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. Following thevisitation, his remains will be cremated. Arrangements by KALMER MEMORIAL SERVICES
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019