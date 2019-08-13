|
Jacob Woltering Jacob "Jake" Woltering died suddenly of a massive heart attack in Craig, CO, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was 44. Jake was the son of David and Lena Woltering of Belleville, IL. He leaves behind the love of his life, Amy Woltering of Craig, CO; and his daughters, Ariana and Wren Fallon of Mascoutah, IL. Also surviving are a brother, Ben (Jennifer) Woltering of Scottsdale, AZ, a sister, Cate (Joe) Rousseau of University City, MO; beloved God- daughter, Abigail (Kurk Anton) Woltering of Miami, FL; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as the family cats, Ragnar and Sugar. He was deeply proud to see his favorite sports team, the St. Louis Blues, win the Stanley Cup in 2019. He was an avid collector of Marvel Comics, music and video games. Upon moving to Colorado, he enjoyed adventuring with Amy. They went hiking, boating, swimming, and totally appreciated nature. Throughout their marriage, Jake worked endlessly to contribute to the well being of his family. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Jake's name to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, and may be made online at www.adaa.org or by calling (240)485-1025. Services: Service will be held at Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 State Route 159, Freeburg, IL, on Saturday, August 17th, 2019. Family will be welcoming visitors from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony. Please dress casually.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019