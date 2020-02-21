|
Jacqueline Chase Jacqueline C. Chase, 67 of Swansea, Ill. passed away December 17, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Ill. Jacque was born on November 11, 1952 in Honolulu, Hi. The daughter of Jacqueline and Edward Bles. Jacque was a member of Victory Family Church in Belleville, Il. She worked at the SAFB commissary and was a retired mother and housewife. She loved her babies and grand babies. She loved all types of music and reading spiritual books and studied the Bible on a regular basis. She was grounded in God and her family and her church family. Jacque was an avid Cardinal fan and watched every game possible. Jacque is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband Thomas Chase whom she married November 20, 1967, her children son Thomas Chase jr. wife Suzanne of Smithton, IL, daughter Cristen Rybicki husband Johnie of Belleville, IL, grand children Jordyn Mackinze Chase, Ashleigh Nicole Chase, Reagan Page Rybicki, Madison Kate Rybicki, sisters Barbara (Robert) Seper, Caroline (Richard) Macmootry, sister in-law Karen Chase brother Bryan Carver wife Kim, her nieces and nephews, and many friends she made and whose lives she touched over the years. Jacque loved people and knew how to talk to them and help them through their problems, she got involved with everyone and always put their feelings first. Jacque was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents , step parents Dora Bles, John Carver, nieces Susan Dalrymple, Sandra Seper, Ria Carroll, Alexis Herrera. Memorial donations are suggested to Vitas home care. Service: A celebration of Jacques full and wonderful life will be held at Victory Family Church, at 555 South Belt West, Belleville, Ill. on Saturday February 29, at 1pm with a service at 3pm by Pastor David Harbison officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020