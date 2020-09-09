Jacqueline Cook Jacqueline J. Cook, nee Nations, 81, of Dupo, IL, born Saturday, July 1, 1939, in Washington Park, IL, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence. Jacqueline was a retired Registered Nurse who worked at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph R. Nations, mother, Virginia A., nee Green, Green, son, Eugene Pruett, daughter, Janice Pruett. Surviving are her husband, Gary Lee Cook of Dupo, IL, children, Vance (Kristal) Pruett of Millstadt, IL, Michael (Jerri) Pruett of Collinsville, IL, Scott (Lisa) Pruett of Millstadt, IL, Stacey (Scott) Anderson of Zumbrota, MN, Connie Owens of Union, MO, Gary "Chip" (Dolly) Cook, Jr. of Witchita Falls, TX, 13 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, 2 sisters, Patricia "Patty" Lynn (Robert) Bruce of Fairview Heights, IL, Linda Woolsey of Lebanon, MO dear sisters-in law, brother-in-law, and families. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.