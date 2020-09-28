Jacqueline Heiman

Jacqueline "Jake" Heiman Jacqueline L. Heiman, nee Seliga, age 90, formerly of Flower Mound, Texas, and Fairview Heights, Illinois, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MO, the second child of Francis Loretta (Brinker) and Lucas Edward Seliga. Jake worked in retail sales in the Metro-east for many years. She was a proud founding member of the Fairview Heights Woman's Club. Jake shared her time between Collinsville Ill., and Flower Mound, Texas. In Texas, she especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and playing cards at the local senior center. She was preceded in death by her husband,, Martin J. Heiman, Jr., who died April 30, 2017; and her son Matthew who died Aug. 12th, 2013. Surviving are her children Mark (Anelisa) Heiman, Cynthia Wetzel, Kathleen (Ray) Wisdom, Nancy (Mark) McCoy, and Lisa (Dean) Gregson; daughter- in-law Carolyn Heimann; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Jake generously donated her body for medical research to Saint Louis University. Service: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, Illinois. A gathering to celebrate her life will be planned for a later date. Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon