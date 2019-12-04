|
Jacqueline Mantle Mrs. Jacqueline Grace "Jacquie" Mantle, nee Dennis, 91, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born July 26, 1928 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Shiloh, Illinois. Jacquie was a past member of St. John United Church of Christ in Fairview Heights, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, after high school. She worked as a secretary for the Carpenter's Union and for the St. Clair County Treasurer's office. For 28 years, she and her husband, Robert, worked the fall festival at Dollywood in Tennessee. After their retirement, they moved to Reeds Spring, Missouri, where they built a home on Table Rock Lake and worked at Silver Dollar City. In Missouri, she was a member of the Kimberling City United Methodist Church and was an active member of the choir. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery, making many special gifts for family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert F. Mantle and her parents, Charles J. and Esther M., nee Ahlert, Dennis. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda (Mickey Durand) Gort, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Melody (Tom) Connor, of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Barbara (Tom) Hanfland, of Loveland, Colorado; her grandchildren, Adam (Dawn Reed) Gort, Molly (Steven) Adams, Keri Roark, and T.J. Hanfland; her great grandchildren, Eleanor and Iris Gort-Reed, Jacob and Charles Adams, Addison and Reagan Roark, Madilynn and Thomas Hanfland; and many other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Morningside Assisted Living in Shiloh, the nurses and staff at Memorial East Hospital and especially, Cindy, of BJC Hospice. Memorials are appreciated to BJC Hospice or the Kimberling United Methodist Church. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held privately with the family. Interment of both, Mr. and Mrs. Mantle will be held at a later date in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019