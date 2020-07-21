1/1
Jacqueline Provaznik
Jacqueline Provaznik Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Provaznik, nee Seele, 78, of Troy, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Troy, IL. Mrs. Provaznik was a longstanding area real estate agent and an avid antique collector. She had also served as the Pin Oak Township assessor from 2009-2012. She was preceded in death by her parents; Paul and Flora (Taylor) Seele and her husband; Frank Provaznik who passed away on November 25, 2019. Jacqueline is survived by 2 children: Jeff (Gail) Rice of Edwardsville, IL and Cathy (Phil) Rice of Oregon, 6 stepchildren; Sandra (Charles) Stamm, Daniel (JoAnne) Provaznik, Michael Provaznik, Virginia (Keith) Behrhorst, Rick (Desiree) Lewis and Judith (Leslie) Colyott and 3 grandchildren; Matt Rice of Troy, IL, Jacob Rice of Dallas, TX and Elizabeth Rice of Edwardsville, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Service: In keeping with Mrs. Provaznik's wishes, cremation is to be held with a graveside service at Tilden Cemetery, Tilden, IL, which is being planned. Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home Tilden, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
