Jacqueline Provaznik Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Provaznik, nee Seele, 78, of Troy, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Troy, IL. Mrs. Provaznik was a longstanding area real estate agent and an avid antique collector. She had also served as the Pin Oak Township assessor from 2009-2012. She was preceded in death by her parents; Paul and Flora (Taylor) Seele and her husband; Frank Provaznik who passed away on November 25, 2019. Jacqueline is survived by 2 children: Jeff (Gail) Rice of Edwardsville, IL and Cathy (Phil) Rice of Oregon, 6 stepchildren; Sandra (Charles) Stamm, Daniel (JoAnne) Provaznik, Michael Provaznik, Virginia (Keith) Behrhorst, Rick (Desiree) Lewis and Judith (Leslie) Colyott and 3 grandchildren; Matt Rice of Troy, IL, Jacob Rice of Dallas, TX and Elizabeth Rice of Edwardsville, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com
. Service: In keeping with Mrs. Provaznik's wishes, cremation is to be held with a graveside service at Tilden Cemetery, Tilden, IL, which is being planned. Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home Tilden, IL