Jacqueline Rickert Jacqueline L Rickert, nee Mathews, 72, of Trenton, IL, born Tuesday, May 6, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O Fallon, IL. Jackie worked in a law firm as a legal secretary. She was an active member of Trenton Chapter #756 OES, Hannah White Shrine #104, Amaranth Faith Court #28, Past Grand Royal Matron of Amaranth for the State of Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene W. Rickert; parents, Leander Mathews and Georgia Hasselberg; great grandchild, Emma Hoover. Surviving are her son, John (Kim) Rickert of Belleville, IL: partner, Howard Harpstrite of Trenton, IL; sisters, Janet (Ed) Mathews-Harris of Seminole, FL, Sandy Reese of St. Louis, MO, Angie (Neil) Mathews- Hackstadt of Okawville, IL; brother, Lee Mathews of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Ashton (Payten) Michaels, Angel (Vick) Barret, Michaela (Tyler) Hoover, Lauren Rickert, Logan Rickert; great-grandson, Mason Hoover; nephews, David Harris, Ed (Tina) Huddleston, nieces, Cheryl (Charles) Huddleston -Waller, Mary (Shane) Harris Blankenship. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Illinois Grand Court (for Diabetes). Visitation: There will be a visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Fraternal Services will begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral: Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor David Amsden officiating. Private burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019