WOODS- Jacqueline "Jackie" Ruth Woods, age 96, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral chapel. Jackie will be laid to rest with Joseph at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020