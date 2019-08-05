|
|
Jacquelyn "Jackie" J. Hammond Jacquelyn Hammond, 79, of Caseyville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born May 16, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Edgar and Leona (Schwinn) Jondro. She married Jerry Hammond on June 4, 1960. Together, they had two daughters who survive, Jeri-Lynn Crafton (husband, Tony) of Collinsville, IL and Janet Munie (husband, Scott) of O'Fallon, IL; five grandchildren, Taylor Munie (Meghan Ayers), Hunter Munie, Colin Munie, Katie Crafton, Sarah Crafton; great-grandson, Easton Ayers; and sister-in-law, Jackie (Jondro) Miller (husband, Clarence); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jackie worked as a homemaker, devoted to her family. She was an active member with Troy United Methodist Church where she participated in Bible studies and always enjoyed the day trips with TUMS. She often exercised with the St Johns Walkers. She also volunteered for numerous charities around the area. Jackie's life was lived for helping others. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to Troy United Methodist Women's and Hospice of Southern Illinois. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: for Jackie will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Funeral: will be at 1:00 p.m., immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019