Jacquelyn Keniley Jacquelyn S. "Jackie" Keniley, nee Shelton, age 90, of O'Fallon, born March 23, 1930 in East St. Louis, Ill., kicked the bucket Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020. Jackie, the only child of Jack and Erah, nee Bonds, Shelton, was born in East St. Louis and as a child moved to Fairview Heights where she lived until marriage. She attended Belleville West High School and Christian Welfare Hospital Nursing School. Her nursing career included service as a director of nursing, home health nurse and at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was a talented and passionate artist who enjoyed painting and playing the organ. She especially enjoyed hosting parties and socializing with her friends. What she loved most of all was spending time with her children, grandchildren and her dogs. Jackie may have been small in stature, but anyone who met her immediately knew her big personality. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Emmet Keniley; her daughter Deborah Keniley, her son Robert Keniley; and her dogs Sugar and Paigie. Surviving are her children Sherry (Bob) Rodenmeyer of Troy, IL, Larry Keniley of O'Fallon, IL, and Scott (Jackie) Keniley of Peachtree Corners, GA.; grandchildren Amy (Brian) Keniley Clay-Moore, Larry Keniley Jr., Nahan Keniley, Ashley Rodenmeyer, Josh (Charis) Keniley, Jake (Cassidy) Keniley and Connor Keniley, and great-grandchildren, Alli Moore, Kadence Keniley, Klaire Keniley, and Arlow, and her best friends Doris Balhausen and Mickey, her dog. Jackie requested to be cremated, and the family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date when it is safer to gather. The guest book may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com
Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.