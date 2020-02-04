|
|
|
GOSS- Jalane M., nee Moran, Goss, 77, of Marissa, IL; born on November 7, 1942 in Madison, WI; passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am. Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. Robert Koch officiating. Burial will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020