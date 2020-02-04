Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Homes
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
(618) 475-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Jalane Goss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jalane Goss

Send Flowers
Jalane Goss Obituary
GOSS- Jalane M., nee Moran, Goss, 77, of Marissa, IL; born on November 7, 1942 in Madison, WI; passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am. Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. Robert Koch officiating. Burial will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jalane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -