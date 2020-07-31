1/1
James Albert Lindsey
07/7/1954 - 07/25/2020
James Lindsey James Albert Lindsey was born July 7th, 1954, in East St. Louis IL and passed away on July 25th, 2020. James was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. James was a hard worker, and instilled the same work ethic into his children. James was a servant to his community, and was a proud member of the masonic brotherhood. James was truck driver at heart, starting his career at Overnight Transportation. James drove for Conway and Beelman Truck Company later in life. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy (Turrentine) Lindsey; and his brother, Jackie Rae. He is survived by his sons, James A. Lindsey Jr., David S. Lindsey, Michael Lindsey, William Ray Lindsey (Tracy); grandchildren, Cameraon Lindsey, Braydon Lindsey, Jonathan Lindsey, Jackson Isringhausen, Camie Lindsey, Dalton Lindsey, Gwen Lindsey, and Gracie Lindsey. Donations can be made to any of the following: Humane Society of Belleville Area, or Illinois Center for Autism Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31st from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home on Frank Scott Parkway West in Belleville IL. Private funeral service for family to be held at 7:00 pm.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
