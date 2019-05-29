James Arcynski James Edwin Arcynski, age 92, of Fairview Heights, IL, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. Jim served in the United States Army during WWII. He retired after 42 years from Cottonbelt Railroad as a safety inspector. Jim was a member of the Illinois Nut Tree Association. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Arcynski; his parents, Walter and Josephine, nee Kulongoski, Arcynski; a grandson, Jason Arcynski; and his brothers and sisters, Marie Kenworthy Genevieve Stillman, Walter Arcynski, Wilbert Arcynski and Albert Arcynski. He is survived by his two sons, Bradley J. (Charlene) Arcynski of O'Fallon, IL and Brian P. (Chris Ann) Arcynski of Trenton, IL; his grandchildren, Jessica Arcynski, Amy (Jimmy) Hoef, Christopher Arcynski (Rita Loyd), Trisha (Jason) Schroeder, Roxie (Matthew) Bridger and Kristina Stell; and his great grandchildren, Gavin Arcynski-Merkel, Owen Schroeder, Allison Bridger, Calvin Obptande, Chelsea Obptande and Ashlyn Schroeder Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to The Wilderness Society or to the . Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



