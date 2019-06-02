James Aschenbrenner James L. "Jim" Aschenbrenner, 72, of Morton, formerly of Chenoa, Ill., passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home. Jim was born July 14, 1946, to Edward and Deah (Enyart) Aschenbrenner, in Pontiac, Ill. He married Peggy Valentine on June 28, 1969, in Smithton, Ill. She survives. Jim is also survived by three sons, Curt Aschenbrenner of Morton, Greg (Julie) Aschenbrenner of Belleville, Ill., and Brad (Rebecca) Aschenbrenner of Marquette Heights; four grandchildren, Megan Schobert, McGwire Aschenbrenner, Karson Aschenbrenner, and Brittan Aschenbrenner; one great-grandson, Chevy Schobert; three brothers, Norman (Villa) Aschenbrenner, Garland (Wini) Aschenbrenner, and Melvin (Debby) Aschenbrenner; one step-brother, Brian Freeze; one step-sister, Judy Freel; one sister-in-law, Rita Aschenbrenner; four brothers-in-law, Mike (Pat) Valentine, Danny Valentine, Corby (Sharon) Valentine, and Tim (Michelle) Valentine; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents; one brother, Keith Aschenbrenner; and one brother-in-law, Buddy Valentine. Jim was an Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. Jim was a devoted husband and father and he loved his grandchildren and great-grandson. He enjoyed taking his children to the railroad when he was working. Jim was friendly to everyone he met. He was a man of great character and had a wonderful sense of humor. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans Association. To view Jim's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com. Visitation: A visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Smithton, Ill., with a visitation one hour prior. Burial of cremains will be at Smithton-Franklin Cemetery in Smithton, Ill.

