James Beimfohr James "Jim" Clinton Beimfohr, 76, of Swansea, IL, born December 5, 1942, in Belleville, IL, died on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, surrounded by family and friends. Jim attended University of Illinois before joining the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Monterey Coal Co. as an electrician before retiring in 1997, and then worked as the business manager for Beimfohr Associates Insurance Agency, Swansea, IL. He was a member of the Swansea Park Board since 1987, the Swansea Patriots, was past president of the Swansea Chamber of Commerce, and was a member and past treasurer of the Swansea-Belleville Midtown Lions Club. Jim was a member of Christ Church, Fairview Heights, IL, and was an avid golfer and trap shooter in his younger years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton E. and Lillian, nee Lehr, Beimfohr; a sister, Mary Lou Beimfohr; and a niece, Krista Huelsman. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Sandra Kay, nee McMinn, Beimfohr, whom he married on August 19, 1972; a brother, John Beimfohr (Debbie Zell) of Brownsburg, IN; a brother-in-law, Timothy (Judi) McMinn of Belleville, IL; a nephew, Kyle Beimfohr of Avon, IN; three nieces, Amanda (Kyle) Castor of Avon, IN, Julie (Troy) Case of St. Louis, MO, and Megan McMinn (Dane Thebeau) of Belleville, IL; a great-nephew, Samuel Castor of Avon, IN; and Jim's four-footed fur baby, Ava. Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at BRIA of Belleville, for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the Swansea-Belleville Midtown Lions Club or the Swansea Patriots Inc., for the development of the parks. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Urban Gaxiola officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary