James Bennett Obituary
BENNETT - James A. "Rocky" Bennett, 67, of Millstadt, IL passed away October 13, 2019. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-8pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights at 9:15am for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 301 North Church Street, Belleville, IL 62220. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
