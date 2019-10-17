Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Roman Catholic Church
301 North Church Street
Belleville, IL
View Map
James Bennett James A. "Rocky" Bennett, age 67, of Millstadt, IL, born on September 17, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Rocky was a graduate of Assumption Catholic High School. After graduating high school, he went to SIUE and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He worked as a corporate analyst at Armstrong Energy before retiring. Rocky was the lead singer of the Cruzin 66 Band. He loved reading, music, and The Beatles, but his greatest love was spending time with his family. Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Nora K. Bennett, nee Chochorowski; two sisters, Lori Bennett and Madonna Bennett; his nephew, David Bennett; and his brother-in-law, Michael Cody. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa M. Bennett, nee Lewellen; his children, Sam (Alex) Bennett of Glen Carbon, IL, Maggie Bennett (Olly) of Elk Grove, CA and Kate Bennett of Clayton, MO; his grandsons, Andrewand Daniel; his siblings, Mary Cody of St. Louis, MO, Stan (Chris) Bennett of Belleville, IL and Michael Bennett of Troy, IL. Rocky is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins and many friends. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian. Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 301 North Church Street, Belleville, IL 62220.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
