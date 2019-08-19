|
James Bernaix James A. Bernaix, 87, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Fountainview Manor in Granite City. He was born February 11, 1932 in Granite City, a son of the late James E. and Irma (Hodshire) Bernaix. He married Patricia A. (Ellenwood) Bernaix on August 30, 1952 at the Dewey Avenue Methodist Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1987 from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of dedicated service as a letter carrier in Granite City. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country with the 3 rd Army Division during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. James was a dedicated and faithful member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City where he enjoyed helping with the barbeques. He was a very knowledgeable backyard mechanic, loving to work on cars and could fix just about anything. He loved playing board games such as Sequence and Mexican Train and playing many card games in which he would always want to win. He enjoyed his years of spending time at Lake of the Ozarks and boating with family and friends. He was a people person, always happy and wearing a big smile. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Laura Bernaix of Maryville, Dennis and Susan Bernaix of Granite City and Timothy and Cara Bernaix of Alton; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Bernaix of Granite City; ten grandchildren, Justin Bernaix, Kristin Hickam, Tiffany Dunivan, Melissa Stevens, Rusty Bernaix, Kelly Williams, Lindsey Kalas, Nicole Luttrell, Michelle Bernaix and Ben Bernaix; thirteen great grandchildren, Caden, Kinsley, Ella, Keller, Lyla, Dylan, Ethan, Carlton, Dax, Luke, Lane, Maggie and Ian; a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Nancy Bernaix of Marion, Indiana; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dan Bernaix; a sister, Doris Treaster and three brothers, Don, Leonard and Carl Bernaix. Memorials may be made to Nameoki United Methodist Church or to the . Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00am. Funeral: funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m.Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Reverend Tim Pate officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2019