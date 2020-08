BIGGS- James "Butch" Biggs, age 75 of Carlyle, died at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 9:00 A.M. 12:00 Noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store