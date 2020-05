Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

BROWN- James Joe Brown Jr., 55, of Cottage Hills, IL, passed away at 3:14 p.m. Tues. May 26, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store