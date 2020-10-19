1/1
James C. Touchette
December 13, 2020 - October 14, 2020
Millstadt, Illinois - James C. Touchette of Millstadt, Illinois, left this earth on October 14th,2020 due to complications of surgery at the age of 72.
Jim is survived by his wife, Royann (nee Eckert) Touchette, his two children Patrick Touchette, Anne Touchette, sister Janet (Redmon) Eason, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lucille Touchette, brother Jerry Touchette, and sister Josephine Touchette.
James was born on December 13, 1947 in Belleville, Illinois. A life long resident of Millstadt, Jim kept many close, lifelong friends that were very dear to him. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army. He then worked for General Motors, retiring after 42 years of proud service.
A devoted father and husband, Jim loved spending time with his family on their farm. Over the years, he enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his best friends. Some of his greatest joys included getting coffee every morning with his friends, monthly breakfast with his fellow Veteran buddies, and taking his beloved dog, Marley to Rural King. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and anyone who had the pleasure to know him.
A visitation is scheduled for 3pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hoffan Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL.
Donations may be made to Smile Train (smiletrain.org), an organization James was very passionate for and frequently donated to.
Jim will join his comrades and brothers at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 PM
Hoffan Funeral Home
