James Cange James J. Cange Jr., 62, of Dupo, IL, born Monday, November 25, 1957 in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, IL. The first born of seven kids, he was raised in Swansea, IL, attended St. Augustine's of Canterbury Grade School and graduated from Althoff Catholic High School in 1976. An avid bowler, he started his career managing Bel-Air Bowl and then Freeburg Bowl. But his love for the outdoors called him, so he moved into lawn care, working for Lawn in Order, and then the swimming pool industry where he spent the last 25 years, first at Munie Pool and Leisure in Swansea, IL and then at his current employer, Sunset Aquatech in Sunset Hills, MO. He recently began volunteering his time at Hilltoppers Swim Club in Dupo, IL, where he spent his free time making sure the pool and its grounds were in tip top shape. He did it all out of the goodness in his heart so the kids could have a safe place to spend their summers. Although the kids were at first leery of the big, tall guy walking on the pool deck with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth and a hammer in his hand, they soon saw his gentle nature and kind-heartedness and grew to love him just as everyone who knew him did. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marguerite, nee Palmer, Cange and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Hilda, nee Griebel, Springer. Jimmy was a generous guy with a big heart, who loved to be outside fishing and hunting when he wasn't at Hilltoppers. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family and friends: his parents, James J. and Carol, nee Springer, Cange Sr. of Nashville, IL; daughter, Tori Bornholdt of Arnold, MO; brother, Keith (Michelle Szwedo) Cange of Belleville, IL; sisters, Rhonda (Mike) Evans of Godley, TX, Elizabeth (Kevin) Boyne of Belleville, IL, Barbara (John Suarez) Alexander of Belleville, IL, Patricia (Mike) Dieckhaus of Village of Four Seasons, MO, Christie (Matt Erker) Cange of St. Louis, MO; 13 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends; special friends, Stacey Angelo, Salle Plunkett and Jim Merkley; animal buddies: Ellie the Beagle and Popcorn the Tennessee Walking Horse. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Hilltopper's Swim Club, at P. O. Box 343 Dupo, IL 62239. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Service: Since Jimmy was cremated, we will be sharing memories and stories of his life at 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020