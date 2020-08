CLARK- James Albert Clark, Jr., 55, passed away at 4:49 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-7pm and Monday from 9-11am at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Funeral to follow visitation on August 3, 2020 at the funeral home. We are limited to 50 people in our building at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.



