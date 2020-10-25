1/1
James Cook
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Cook
May 26, 1943 - October 23, 2020
New Athens, Illinois - James Edward "Jim" Cook, 77, of New Athens, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born May 26, 1943, in Detroit, MI, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Cook retired after 47 years of service from St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL. He ran the print shop and the motor pull at the hospital. He was a very active member of the Exchange Club of Belleville and also a member of the Shiloh Valley Muzzleloaders and the NRA. Jim was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and belonged to the men's club at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Erma Idean, nee Rodgers, Cook; a sister, Linda Carter; a brother-in-law, Mark Pensoneau; and a niece, Heather Pensoneau.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Helen, nee Bowen, Cook, whom he married on May 9, 1964, in Caseyville, IL; a son, James E. Cook II; a brother, Lonnis (Sally) Cook; three nephews, Brad Cook, Lonnie Cook Jr., and Allen Carter; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Brett Cook, Chase Cook, Cameron (Mercedes) Cook, Logan Cook, Hayley Witkus, Gavyn King, and Madison King.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, New Athens, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved