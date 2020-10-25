James Cook
May 26, 1943 - October 23, 2020
New Athens, Illinois - James Edward "Jim" Cook, 77, of New Athens, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born May 26, 1943, in Detroit, MI, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Cook retired after 47 years of service from St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL. He ran the print shop and the motor pull at the hospital. He was a very active member of the Exchange Club of Belleville and also a member of the Shiloh Valley Muzzleloaders and the NRA. Jim was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and belonged to the men's club at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Erma Idean, nee Rodgers, Cook; a sister, Linda Carter; a brother-in-law, Mark Pensoneau; and a niece, Heather Pensoneau.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Helen, nee Bowen, Cook, whom he married on May 9, 1964, in Caseyville, IL; a son, James E. Cook II; a brother, Lonnis (Sally) Cook; three nephews, Brad Cook, Lonnie Cook Jr., and Allen Carter; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Brett Cook, Chase Cook, Cameron (Mercedes) Cook, Logan Cook, Hayley Witkus, Gavyn King, and Madison King.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, New Athens, IL.