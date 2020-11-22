1/1
James "Ray" Cooper
1936 - 2020
James "Ray" Cooper
September 18, 1936 - November 20, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - James "Ray" Cooper, 84, of Belleville, Illinois, born September 18, 1936 in Wingo, Kentucky, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O'Fallon, Illinois.
Ray was a self employed accountant and a Certified Tax Preparer. He loved fishing and wood working. He was an all around handyman and could fix just about anything.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris, nee David, Cooper and his parents, James and Ora, nee Blaylock, Cooper.
Surviving are his wife, Darlene, nee Frick, Cooper; his children, James "Dale" (Karla Coco) Cooper of Clearwater, FL and Connie (Walter) Gula of Johns Creek, GA; a sister, Ruth DeHart of Missouri; eight grandchildren, Crystal (Shaun), Maria, Ryan, Renee (Justin), Aaron, Kasandra, Kayla, and Blake; and three great grandchildren, Preston-Blake, Eli, and Melody. He was also a dear step-father, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Terry Crownover officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
