JAMES ANTHONY COX- James Cox, age 47, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his mother's home in Troy, IL, surrounded by his loving family. Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of his life, memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral chapel. Arrangemnts by Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019
