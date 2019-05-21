Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cox

Obituary Flowers

James Cox Obituary
JAMES ANTHONY COX- James Cox, age 47, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his mother's home in Troy, IL, surrounded by his loving family. Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of his life, memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral chapel. Arrangemnts by Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.