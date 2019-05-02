Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
James Cronin

James Cronin Obituary
James Cronin James F. Cronin, 84, of Belleville, Illinois, born Sunday, May 20, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. Jim retired after 33 years from the United States Army as a Helicopter pilot and served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his Parent, Ira E. and Dorothy, nee Roberts, Cronin, Sister, Sandra Williams. Surviving are his Wife, Brigitte, nee Signer, Cronin of Belleville, IL., Daughter, Rebecca N. Cronin of MD., Brother, Eugene (Brenda) Cronin of TX., Sister, Norma McQuade IL., Dear Nieces & Nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Service: Funeral procession will leave at 9:40 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from Kurrus Funeral Home for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church-Belleville, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri with honors.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 2, 2019
