James Cullen
January 21, 1952 - October 16, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - James Patrick Cullen, 68, of Belleville, IL, born January 21, 1952, in Oklahoma City, OK, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Belleville Healthcare & Rehab, Belleville, IL.
James was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Joseph Cullen.
He is survived by his mother, Anita Jane, nee Robbins, Cullen; two brothers, Robert Bruce (Cheryl) Cullen, and Michael Kevin (Cheri) Cullen; a sister, Deborah Jane Cullen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks will be observed.
Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.