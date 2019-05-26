Resources More Obituaries for James Daniel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Daniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers Tom Daniel James Thomas Daniel of Saint Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 20, 2019 after living with and fighting multiple myeloma for over three years. His family and friends will always remember him as a great man with a generous spirit, who bestowed an enormous of love on his family and friends alike. He is survived by his wife, Judith Susan (Cachick), his children and their spouses: Maggie Daniel Caldwell and her husband Keith, Susan Daniel Mosbacher and her husband Steve, John Daniel and his wife Rita, David Daniel, and Natalie Johnson; his grandchildren Max, Sam, Aubrey, Scott, Thomas, Micah, and Matthew; his brother and sister-in-law David and Barbara Daniel, and numerous cousins, cousins-in-law, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Francis and Mildred Emma (Doyle) Daniel and his sister and brother-in-law, Joanne F. and Gerald Patterson. Tom was born in Granite City, Illinois on October 21, 1938 to Francis and Mildred (Doyle) Daniel. His Pop owned Daniel Cleaners, and he grew up with a lifelong connection to the Granite City community. He hinted to his children that perhaps he was more than a bit of a rapscallion as a child, but all they know for sure is that he probably was not a docile child. He attended Granite City High School, where he played tuba in the school band as well as varsity football. He went on to earn his B.A. from the Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, and his Masters in Social Work from Saint Louis University. In August of 1958, the course of Tom's life changed when he took the cousin of a good friend from school out on a date. He was so smitten with Judy Cachick that he crashed his turquoise blue Morris Minor convertible because he was looking at her instead of the road. That infatuation never waned over their almost 61 years together. They married in January of 1962 and started their family as he was beginning his career in social work. True to his adventurous streak, he accepted a two-year federal government post in Alaska, and he moved his young family sight unseen to the tiny town of Mt. Edgecumbe. There, he and Judy took their daughters to pick blueberries and play on glaciers, and one day he found the perfect gift for his wife: a 50-pound, 6-foot, rusty anchor that had washed up on the beach. He displayed this souvenir in every subsequent home. After Alaska, he and Judy eventually settled in University City, and their family grew to include two sons. Over the course of his 40-year career in social work, he worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and as a probation officer in St. Louis. But the majority of his career was spent in recovery and addiction work as the Assistant Director of the Edgewood Program, later part of St. John's Mercy Hospital. He touched the lives of innumerable people, and he treasured and saved every one of the many thank you notes and mementos he received. Tom more than earned the fun-filled retirement he enjoyed for 14 years. He and Judy moved into a loft in a rehabbed hat factory in Midtown with a pool and a view of the Arch from the roof. The two of them tooled around the St. Louis on his red Vespa, exploring the city and taking twilight rides to Art Hill. He started baking bread, framing his photos, and researching family genealogy. He always loved a good road trip, and happily drove Judy to Maine, Key West, Montana, Texas, and California, plotting his routes on paper atlases and documenting the trips along the way. He also decided to conquer his apprehension of flying by getting his pilot's license. He discovered a deep thrill for flying, made new friends in the process, and would take off to fly over southern Illinois or central Missouri in search of a good airport hamburger. His seven grandchildren were all born during his retirement, and he loved having the time to be a part of their lives: going to the Zoo, the Botanical Garden, attending their school events, and having doughnuts in the park. Among the other things that Tom loved were: fishing trips without catching fish, tinkering with his computers, taking photos, old cameras, reading obituaries, visiting cemeteries, reading spy thrillers, Flipboard, church steeples, strong rich coffee, good ice cream, the City of St. Louis, the State of Illinois, Midnight in Paris, Tuba Skinny, root beer, chicken livers, apple picking in the autumn, watching the baseball Cardinals, the Blues, biking through Forest Park, and sitting down to family dinners of roast beef, mashed potatoes, and green beans. But most of all he loved his Juju and the family they made together. That love was returned; he ended his days with a wife and four kids that were crazy about him. There can be no better measure of a life well-lived. Service: A memorial Mass for Tom will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church, on the St. Louis University campus. The last years of Tom's life were greatly enriched by the advancements made in the treatment of multiple myeloma, so the family requests donations in the name of James Thomas Daniel to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor Norwalk, CT 06851 in lieu of flowers.

