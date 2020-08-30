James "JD" Logan James Daniel "JD" Logan died peacefully from natural causes on August 26th, 2020 at the age of 68 years old. JD was born to James and Barbara (West) in East St. Louis, IL and raised in Belleville, IL by James and his wife Judy. He graduated from Belleville West High School in 1970 and attended college at Ivy Tech in Evansville, IN. After high school he began working for Wayne Feeds where he worked for 34 years as a plant supervisor, after which he held positions with Bentley Packaging and World Kitchen before retiring in 2014. JD was an avid mechanic and woodworker who enjoyed spending time riding his Harley Ultra Classic with friends from the Highsiders Motorcycle Club. He was well liked by all of those who interacted with him and served as a model of what it means to be a "decent" man. JD is survived by his wife Donna of 47 years, his sons Dan and wife Bobbi, David and wife Monica, Dennis and girlfriend Christina, and his brothers Joseph, Jerry, and Jonathan. He was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to ALS of Penn State Hershey or Homeland Hospice of Harrisburg. The family would like to thank both for their care. Condolences and memories may be expressed on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Services: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Norland Cemetery. Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.