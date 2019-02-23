James Robert Davis III James Davis III, age 76, of O'Fallon, IL, born August 20, 1942, passed away on February 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL. James was born to James Robert Davis, Jr. and Louise Davis, nee Foster, who both preceded him in death. James was born and raised in Kinloch, Mo. He was baptized at an early age and loved his home church, Second Missionary Baptist Church of Kinloch. In his younger years, he enjoyed music. He participated in band and choir while in high school. He graduated from Kinloch High School in June 1960 and then joined the United States Air Force. James proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 28 years, receiving countless commendations, and retired with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After his military career, James proceeded to work at the Children's Center for Behavioral Development as a building facility security manager, upon which he later retired. He and his wife enjoyed retirement by spending time at their second home in Florida. They would walk out their backdoor and enjoy the lake in their backyard. James enjoyed spending time with his childhood and military friends. He was a kind hearted and loving man. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Surviving are his wife, Young Davis, nee Baik; three children, James (Anjelica) Davis, IV, of Phoenix, AZ, Diane (Eric) Brown of St. Louis, MO and Lisa Davis of San Diego, CA; siblings Frank Davis, Anita (Norman) Johnson, Marie Green, Carolyn (Henry) Owens and Jimmie Ray (Barbara) Jeffery; 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and family friends. Memorials may be made to atwww.americancancer.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019