James Davis James Patrick Davis, 77, of Belleville, Illinois, born Monday, May 25, 1942, in Anna, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, Illinois. James was an Electrician for Union Local 309. He was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Founder and a lifetime member of Mid States Bass Anglers Assoc. and a life time member of the Little Devils Football Club. James was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda nee Turner Davis; parents, James O. and Elsie nee Theis, Davis; son, Jimmy Davis; and brother, Joe Davis. Surviving are his daughters, Trish (Doug) Sachtleben of Red Bud, IL and Jamie (Tom) Anderson of Belleville, IL; daughter-in-Law, Julie Davis of Swansea, IL; 2 brothers, Jerry (Jolene) Davis of Collinsville, IL, and Jeff (Tammie) Davis of Belleville, IL; 2 sisters, Gloria (George) Williams of Belleville, IL and Janice Henry of Belleville, IL; sister-in-law, Joyce Davis of Belleville, IL; 7 grandchildren, Brandon (Kristin) Sachtleben, Matt Radden, Allyson (Trevor) Sehr, Samantha Lee, Hunter Davis, Hannah Davis and Ava Anderson; 4 great grandchildren, Parker, Jack, Henry and Claire. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Little Devils Football Club. Visitation: Visitation from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Fielding Poe officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.



