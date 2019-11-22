|
James Dillon James Leon Dillon, 69, of Town and Country, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mason Pointe Nursing Home in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was born November 5, 1950 in Granite City, a son of the late James O. and Josephine "Blondie" (Rogenski) Dillon. He married Deborah P. (Rhoads) Dillon on February 5, 1972 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He retired as a dedicated employee of the Madison School District working his entire career as a custodian at Harris School. He had a special love of playing golf, enjoyed his many days as Arlington Golf Course and leaves behind many cherished golfing buddies. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, he is survived by a daughter, Andrea Luffman of Ballwin, Missouri; four granddaughters, Sarah Luffman, Kaye Luffman, Dillon Luffman and James Winn; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Geraldine Dillon of Fenton, Missouri; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Larry Welle of Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Eleanor Dillon of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Patrick Dillon. Memorials may be made to the or as Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Don Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019