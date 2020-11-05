James Eckert

June 26, 1935 - November 1, 2020

Millstadt, Illinois - James O. Eckert, 85 of Millstadt, Illinois passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday November 1, 2020. Born on June 26, 1935 in Millstadt, Illinois, he was the son of Richard and Anita Eckert, nee Mueller and they precede him in death. James was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Eckert and nephews; Glen Eckert and James C. Touchette.

James was a lifelong resident of Millstadt. He was also a proud United States Marine and served his country during the Korean War. James retired from Ameren UE of Missouri, having worked for many years as a welder. In his free time, he enjoyed wood working and was an avid collector of "things." James coordinated bi-annual Marine Corps reunions and these times with his Marine Corps family were very dear to him. He was always there to support his military family by showing camaraderie, hospitality, kindness and friendship. James was a member of Zion Church of Millstadt and was a dedicated member of the "Z" team at Zion. He was also the past vice-president of Kaskaskia Industrial Development Corporation and a past master of the Floraville Grange. Most of all, James enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his dear wife, Mary Eckert, nee Meyer, whom he married at Zion Church in Millstadt on June 22, 1957; his brother Earl Eckert of Waterloo, IL; his nieces and nephews; Randall (Donna) Eckert of Millstadt, IL, Royann Touchette of Millstadt, IL, Marlou Eckert (Mark Raeber) of Millstadt, IL, Nancy Eckert of Waterloo, IL, Diane (Kenny) Kern of Waterloo, IL, Gordon (Jean) Meyer III of Millstadt, IL, Debbie Perez of Troy, IL, his sister-in-law; Norma Jean Meyer of Swansea, IL and many great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and beloved friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at Hoffen Funeral Home, 220 W. Washington St., Millstadt, IL from 10:00am-1:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00pm with Pastor Darrell Weber and Pastor Matt Friz co-officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors at Freivogel Cemetery in Millstadt, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Zion Church of Millstadt, Millstadt Township Ambulance Service, Millstadt Food Pantry or any other Millstadt charity.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store