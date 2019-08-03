|
James Edgar James Allen Edgar Sr., 76, of Belleville, IL, born December 16, 1942, in St. Louis, MO, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Jim was a 1960 graduate of Belleville Township and a United States Air Force Reserves Veteran. He worked with Marsh Company in Belleville as Director of Sales, and, with Cathy, as owners of The Abbott Company/Marsh Distributing in Milwaukee. Jim was especially proud of the role he played in revolutionizing the packaging industry. Jim and his soulmate, Cathy, proudly raised a faith-filled, college-educated family, traveled the world, took innumerable midnight cruises under the stars on their boat, laughed every day, and loved each other unconditionally and eternally. Jim loved their lake house and all the memories created there, a Little Knights football coach, a jack-of-all-trades and master-of-none, a boat captain who relished slinging his grandkids off of the tube, a stealth dominoes winner (cheater), the luckiest nickel slot winner, a passionate debater of politics, a Green Bay Packer Backer, and the most good-hearted, fun-loving, optimistic man we knew. To those who loved him, he was Jimmy, Petey, Dad, Papa, Papa Boat, Herman, Crooked Arm, co-CEO and benevolent dictator of our family corporation, amiable friend, caring brother, devoted son, adored grandfather, cherished father and passionate, loving husband. Most of all, Jim was God's child, and his faith in Christ sustained him throughout his life. He faced death unafraid, with no regrets, and happy to finally go home. Our world has lost a good man, but we know where he is in heaven with his God and his loved ones, joyfully waiting for us to join him with three shouts of "Hip Hip Hurray!" Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne L. Edgar and Genevieve, nee Sculley, Edgar; his father-in-law, Paul Kuehner; his mother-in-law, Martha, nee Gillies, Kuehner; one son-in-law, Daniel Whelan; and brother-in-law, Donald Heidorn. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Catherine (nee Kuehner), whom he married on May 4, 1963; his children, Constance (Jonathan) Lanaghan; James (Lisa) Edgar, Jr.; Laura (the late Daniel) Edgar Whelan; and John/Jack (Kristen) Edgar; 12 grandchildren, Shea and Victoria Lanaghan; Boston, Brookelyn and Kennedy Edgar; Catherine (Phillip) Evans, Nicholas (Taylour) Whelan; Mary Margaret and Jane Whelan; Paxton, Mitchell and William Edgar; and great grandchildren, Alexandra and Madeline Evans; his siblings, Wayne (Jeanne) Edgar, Jr.; Lynne Heidorn; Elaine (Michael) Reagan; Sue (Gene) Koch; Ronald Edgar; sisters-in- law, Paula (Leonard) Bayens and Mary (Jon) Matson; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Gifts in Jim's memory may be made to Pedal the Cause, 9288 Dielman Industrial Dr., Olivette, MO 63132; Whole Kids Outreach, 62143 Hwy. 21, Ellington, MO 63638; the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias, 6 Executive Dr., Ste. 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208; or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019